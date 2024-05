The family fun day, with a strong focus on science in nature, took place at Muiravonside Country Park on Saturday when the sun shone.

The event offered a chance for people to learn more about nature while getting hands on with science.

Wild Science brought three weeks of science activities across the district for this year’s festival to an end.

Photographer Scott Louden was among those to visit Muiravonside on Saturday, where he captured these images. Can you spot anyone you know?

1 . Wild Science Kelvin, 9, and Linda, his Grandma on a leaf hunt at the Wild Science event at Muiravonside. Photo: Scott Louden

2 . Wild Science Amelia, 5, and Pauline from Bathgate with crafty colourful Dinosaur feet. Photo: Scott Louden

3 . Wild Science Rebecca with Ellie, 4, and Ethan, 7, from Bathgate crafting some dinosaur feet Photo: Scott Louden