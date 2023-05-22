News you can trust since 1845
This youngster was enjoying the Thunderbolts and Lightning show.This youngster was enjoying the Thunderbolts and Lightning show.
Falkirk Science Festival's [email protected] Helix in pictures

All things science came to the great lawn at The Helix on Saturday as part of the fourth Falkirk Science Festival.

By Fiona Dobie
Published 22nd May 2023, 16:33 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 16:34 BST

The popular [email protected] event returned with families having the chance to get hands on with science throughout the day. There were a host of different activities for people of all ages to get involved in.

From science themed performances and experiment demonstrations, to the chance to try your own experiments or test your skills, there was something for everyone taking place on the day.

There were pop up stalls and tents offering information on a variety of fascinating topics with many organisations involved including ZooLab, the University of Edinburgh, THINKScience and Eureka.

The event is always one of the highlights of the science festival, which continues to run with events at locations across the district until Saturday, May 27.

To find out more about the remaining events visit www.falkirkleisureandculture.org

Young audience members get involved in the show.

[email protected] Helix

Young audience members get involved in the show. Photo: Scott Louden

Watching the Thunderbolts and Lightning show.

[email protected] Helix

Watching the Thunderbolts and Lightning show. Photo: Scott Louden

Experimenting using toilet roll.

[email protected] Helix

Experimenting using toilet roll. Photo: Scott Louden

The result of the experiment.

[email protected] Helix

The result of the experiment. Photo: Scott Louden

