All things science came to the great lawn at The Helix on Saturday as part of the fourth Falkirk Science Festival.

The popular [email protected] event returned with families having the chance to get hands on with science throughout the day. There were a host of different activities for people of all ages to get involved in.

From science themed performances and experiment demonstrations, to the chance to try your own experiments or test your skills, there was something for everyone taking place on the day.

There were pop up stalls and tents offering information on a variety of fascinating topics with many organisations involved including ZooLab, the University of Edinburgh, THINKScience and Eureka.

The event is always one of the highlights of the science festival, which continues to run with events at locations across the district until Saturday, May 27.

To find out more about the remaining events visit www.falkirkleisureandculture.org

1 . [email protected] Helix Young audience members get involved in the show. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

2 . [email protected] Helix Watching the Thunderbolts and Lightning show. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

3 . [email protected] Helix Experimenting using toilet roll. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

4 . [email protected] Helix The result of the experiment. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales