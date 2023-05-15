News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk Science Festival's Innovate event in pictures

The fourth Falkirk Science Festival kicked off at the weekend.

By Fiona Dobie
Published 15th May 2023, 14:14 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 14:14 BST

One of the first events to take place was Innovate at Grangemouth’s Zetland Park. Visitors could enjoy a day of STEM activities, with a focus on engineering, on Saturday. Budding engineers could have fun building, creating and learning from industry professionals.

It offered a great day out for the whole family.

The festival’s programme of events continues at locations across the Falkirk district until Saturday, May 27 and there’s something for all ages to enjoy.

As well as family friendly events such as [email protected] Helix on Saturday, May 20 featuring interactive workshops, mind boggling experiments and performances from ThinkScience and Eureka, there’s something for the adults this year too.

Delve into the science behind our sense with opportunities to understand the science of tasting our favourite wines, whisky and chocolate and understanding more about how to keep our brains healthy throughout our lives.

Science related films are being screened at The Hippodrome in Bo’ness and a series of nature-related events are running at Muiravonside Country Park.

Full details about all the events and how to book can be found at www.falkirkleisureandculture.org

Emma Dillon (5) making a structure to hold a tennis ball out of straws.

Emma Dillon (5) making a structure to hold a tennis ball out of straws. Photo: Alan Murray

Grace McGregor (4) making a structure to hold a tennis ball out of straws.

Grace McGregor (4) making a structure to hold a tennis ball out of straws. Photo: Alan Murray

Erin (2) and dad Chris Thompson making butterfly plates at the event, alongside Thomas (5), Philip (7), and Helen (4) with parents Anna and Peter Kuzlak.

Erin (2) and dad Chris Thompson making butterfly plates at the event, alongside Thomas (5), Philip (7), and Helen (4) with parents Anna and Peter Kuzlak. Photo: Alan Murray

Catriona and Alfie (9) make bird kebabs at Saturday's event.

Catriona and Alfie (9) make bird kebabs at Saturday's event. Photo: Alan Murray

