Falkirk Science Festival: Wild Science brings this year's fun to an end

Wild Science, which took place at Muiravonside Country Park on Saturday, was the final event of the two week programme and gave visitors the chance to get closer to nature.

The sun shone as families enjoyed all that was on offer throughout the day.

There were events held by the Muiravonside and Falkirk Explored rangers as well as interactive activities on offer from a range of other organisations including Edinburgh Zoo, Light Lab Project and the RSPB.

As well as exploring the range of stalls offering activities, there was also pond dipping and river dipping to see what can be found in the park’s waterways.

Visitors were also greeted by stilt walkers during the day.

The event marked the end of this year’s Falkirk Science Festival which had been running since May 3.

Throughout its programme there were many opportunities for people of all ages to find out more about science and get hands on with a range of talks, fun days, workshops and demonstrations.

1 . Wild Science The family friendly event was the last to be held for this year's Falkirk Science Festival. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Wild Science There were a lot of fun activities for families to get involved in. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Wild Science These youngsters found the Lego to build Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales