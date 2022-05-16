Falkirk Science Festival: Pupils enjoy sensory science and storytelling with Wilbert the Whale

Local libraries, including Grangemouth and Bo’ness, have been hosting a sensory science and storytelling event for primary one pupils as part of Falkirk Science Festival.

Pupils from Sacred Heart Primary in Grangemouth were among those lucky enough to take part in the event last week, which coincided with the Keep The Heid and Read campaign asking people to commit to read for a least six minutes.

The sessions, called Wilbert the Whale, were built around the story of a little whale who had lost his voice and were delivered by Katie Weldon from Science Ceilidh.

Lynne James, development librarian, said: “These sensory sessions were a lot of fun and we learned about the physics of sound, made whale sounds and created little whale guitars.”

Further sessions with primary schools are also taking place at Larbert Library this week.

1. Science fun: Wilbert the Whale Pupils visited Grangemouth Library for the session last week. Photo: Lisa Evans Photo Sales

2. Science fun: Wilbert the Whale The storytelling session was part of the Falkirk Science Festival outreach programme. Photo: Lisa Evans Photo Sales

3. Science fun: Wilbert the Whale The session at Grangemouth Library last week coincided with the Keep The Heid and Read campaign. Photo: Lisa Evans Photo Sales

4. Science fun: Wilbert the Whale There was a chance for the children to make whale guitars. Photo: Lisa Evans Photo Sales