Falkirk Science Festival: Portable planetarium transports audiences into space

The inflatable dome was brought to Callendar Square by the team from Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh as part of the Falkirk Science Festival.

From Friday to Sunday, they were offering audiences the chance to find out more about science through two of the shows which usually take place in the planetarium at the attraction in the capital.

You are Here saw visitors go on a dramatic journey to the very edge of our solar system and back, while What’s Up? took an ever-changing look at the night sky and some of the most exciting astronomy and Earth-science news stories.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dynamic Earth's portable planetarium was in town as part of Falkirk Science Festival. Pic: Michael Gillen.

The portable planetarium was in town as part of Dynamic Earth’s science outreach tour around Scotland – sponsored by Baillie Gifford.

The dome’s mobile fish-eye projection system presents science through stunning imagery and live presentation, developed and delivered by astronomers from Dynamic Earth.

The planetarium was in Callendar Square shopping centre from Friday to Sunday.

Audiences could watch two shows - We Are Here and What's Up?

The experience from the planetarium at Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh was brought to the dome.

The astronomers from Dynamic Earth are taking the experience on a tour of Scotland and Falkirk was the first stop.

Dr Alastair Bruce, Planetarium Manager and James Fawcett, Planetarium Assistant Manager, Portable planetarium project lead outside the dome in Callendar Square.