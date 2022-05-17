Falkirk Science Festival: Portable planetarium transports audiences into space

The inflatable dome was brought to Callendar Square by the team from Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh as part of the Falkirk Science Festival.
From Friday to Sunday, they were offering audiences the chance to find out more about science through two of the shows which usually take place in the planetarium at the attraction in the capital.
You are Here saw visitors go on a dramatic journey to the very edge of our solar system and back, while What’s Up? took an ever-changing look at the night sky and some of the most exciting astronomy and Earth-science news stories.
The portable planetarium was in town as part of Dynamic Earth’s science outreach tour around Scotland – sponsored by Baillie Gifford.
The dome’s mobile fish-eye projection system presents science through stunning imagery and live presentation, developed and delivered by astronomers from Dynamic Earth.