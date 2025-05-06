This robotic pooch was on display at Saturday's event.This robotic pooch was on display at Saturday's event.
Falkirk Science Festival: Kicking off events with Innovate! at Zetland Park

By Fiona Dobie
Published 6th May 2025, 15:57 BST
Falkirk Science Festival started off with a bang on Saturday.

The annual event, which is now in its sixth year, offers people of all ages the chance to learn more about science during a two week period.

Family friendly Innovate! was one of the first events of this year’s packed programme to take place on Saturday.

The event in Grangemouth’s Zetland Park offered hands-on learning, creativity and innovation led by industry experts for the whole family. It was a chance to explore cutting-edge career opportunities.

Innovate! is one of four family focused events running during this year’s festival.

The next one is the ever-popular STEM @ The Helix event which takes place this Saturday, May 10.

Take part in interactive workshops, witness mind boggling experiments and spark revolutionary insights in the STEM marquees. There will be activities and performances from the likes of the Glasgow Science Centre, Dynamic Earth and the Scottish WildlifeTrust. The fun starts at 11am.

Other highlights in the coming days include a badger talk and watch at Muiravonside Country Park and The STEMinist at the Helix. The STEMinist is an interactive, inspiring workshop designed to encourage young girls to explore careers in STEM.

Falkirk Science Festival runs from May 3 to 17 with a programme of events across the Falkirk district.

The events include family friendly hands-on sessions, talks, films and workshops.

To find out more including booking and ticket information visit www.falkirkleisureandculture.org

The event took place at Zetland Park in Grangemouth.

1. Innovate!

The event took place at Zetland Park in Grangemouth. Photo: Michael Gillen

It was a chance for the whole family to learn more about science.

2. Innovate!

It was a chance for the whole family to learn more about science. Photo: Michael Gillen

Cartwheels in the park.

3. Innovate!

Cartwheels in the park. Photo: Michael Gillen

Exploring engineering.

4. Innovate!

Exploring engineering. Photo: Michael Gillen

