Falkirk Science Festival: Families go wild for final events

The festival, organised by Falkirk Leisure and Culture, has seen a variety of events taking place at locations across the district for the last few weeks.

The final events took place on Saturday.

Muiravonside Country Park played host to a Wild Science event – giving visitors the chance to carve soap with Historic Environment Scotland, find out what birds live in the ancient woodland with the RSPB and try out hands-on workshops with Light Lab Explorer including UV drawings with ultra-violet torches.

Totally Wild UK ran foraging workshops and an outdoor cooking session, while Frog Life held pond dipping sessions.

The Wild Science event was just the latest in a series of activities held since the start of the month for the festival including days of science at Zetland Park and STEM at the Helix; the Great Falkirk Bake Off; science-based storytelling events; a visit from Dynamic Earth’s portable planetarium and some online activities.

