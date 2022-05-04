Falkirk Science Festival: Create a cake and be the Bake Off winner

Taking place at the Helix Park, Falkirk Science Festival 2022 runs from this Saturday, May 7 to May 21 and is an action-packed fortnight of events for all with workshops available both in person and online, from magical baking, rocket making to pond dipping.

One of the much anticipated events is the first ever Great Falkirk Bake Off which takes place at the Helix on Friday, May 13.

The organisers are inviting entrants to bake a fantastic Showstopper cake inspired by their favourite STEM (Science Technology, Engineering, or Maths) invention in Falkirk, feat of engineering or scientific achievement – past or present – in Falkirk.

Baker Chris Hughes with Charlotte Dundas steam ship cake decorated by his wife Allana Hughes. Pic: Michael Gillen

This could be a well known, or little known fact/story/person, however it must be factually accurate.

The Great Falkirk Bake Off, will celebrate ‘The Science of Baking’, featuring baking workshops from Scotland’s Home baker of the year and Contini Bake Off winner 2020 Sophie Greig, as well as the maths of making perfect pizza with the University of Edinburgh, and baking beautiful cell biscuits with the Centre for Cell Biology.

Who knew baking could be so scientific!

All entrants can sign up here

To take part you must live in Falkirk, love home baking and be over 16 years of age for the adults competition and 15 years or under for the Junior competition. Entries from children must be supported by a parent, guardian or teacher.

To celebrate the search for Falkirk’s best home baker, post a photograph or short film of you making your showstopper or practice cakes and use hashtag #FalkirkBakeOff on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

You must also be available to bring your Showstopper creation to the final at the Helix on May 13 for the judging process which will take place in its very own Bake Off tent.

Local baking enthusiasts:Allana Hughes, Zetland Park regeneration project manager, and husband Chris, an architect, are set for the Great Falkirk Bake Off with their creation of the famous Charlotte Dundas steam ship in sponge and icing.