Falkirk Science Festival: 21 pictures from popular STEM@The Helix event

The park played host to the annual STEM@The Helix event as part of Falkirk Science Festival.

As in previous years the free family friendly day offered visitors the chance to get up close to science with many interactive activities and experiments taking place.

The event is always one of the highlights of the festival’s two week programme.

The sun shone for the occasion on Saturday as people of all ages got hands on with science thanks to organisations including the Glasgow Science Centre, Dynamic Earth and the Scottish Wildlife Trust.

This coming weekend, the 2025 Falkirk Science Festival will be drawing to a close, but there’s still time to get involved.

The last free family event takes place on Saturday, May 17 at Muiravonside Country Park.

With the Wild Science event, people can get closer to nature. It’s a chance to join the park rangers team and discover which creatures live at Muiravonside with a variety of exciting activities.

Falkirk Science Festival runs until Saturday. To find out more about events visit www.falkirkleisureandculture.org

1 . STEM@The Helix There was a lot of fun to be had at Saturday's family science event at the Helix. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . STEM@The Helix The annual STEM@The Helix event took place on the Great Lawn on Saturday. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales