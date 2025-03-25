Falkirk Schools Pipe Band taking part in New York's Tartan Day Parade

School pupils from Falkirk are heading Stateside next week on the trip of a lifetime to represent Scotland.

Members of Falkirk Schools Pipe Band will be in New York for five days and will take part in the famous Tartan Day Parade down 6th Avenue.

They will also perform at Bryant Park and surprise passers-by with pop-up performances at well-know landmarks.

As the youngsters showcase their skills in the heart of Manhattan, they will also take part in a Hoolie in New York, an exciting Scottish concert at the world-famous Carnegie Hall which will be hosted by actor and writer Alan Cumming.

The Falkirk Schools Pipe Band which will represent Scotland at New York’s Tartan Day Parade. Pic: Contributed

The event will also feature renowned Scottish artists Mànran, Dougie MacLean, and Julie Fowlis, alongside other high-profile Scottish figures celebrating Scottish culture in the United States.

The band is made up of 37 pupils aged 11 to 17 from schools across Falkirk and was only set up two years ago.

However, they’ve already achieved notable successes and to date have a tally of seven trophies across various competitions.

These included three awards at the Cowal Highland Gathering and another three at Peebles for their excellence in piping, marching, and discipline.

When they fly out on April 2, they will be looking forward to performances which will include a mix of well-known tunes, as well as a special composition by James Silcock, a piping pupil from Falkirk High School and the Falkirk Young Musician of the Year 2024.

His piece was originally composed to mark the Kelpies' birthday in 2024 and will now have the honour of being played on an international stage.

Pipe Major Euan McNab said: “The band’s trip is not just about performing – it is about raising ambition, celebrating talent, and putting Falkirk on the map internationally.

“The pupils and their families have worked tirelessly to fundraise, with drummer Luke Bailie even climbing Ben Nevis carrying his drum and playing at the summit to raise money.

“It’s our first visit to Tartan Day and we really hope to show everyone how just how talented out members are."

Councillor Iain Sinclair, spokesperson for education, said: “This is a truly special opportunity for our young musicians to represent Falkirk and Scotland on a global stage.

“To be invited to perform at Tartan Day in New York is a remarkable achievement, and it speaks volumes about the dedication and talent of these pupils and their instructors.

"Music is a powerful way to bring people together, and events like this allow our young performers to share their skills and also create lifelong memories.

“Their success in competitions over the past year has shown just how far they have come in a short space of time, and this opportunity will inspire them even further. It’s a moment of pride not just for them, but for their schools, families, and the wider Falkirk community."

