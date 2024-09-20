Falkirk Schools Pipe Band enjoys successful season ahead of New York Tartan Week trip next year

Following their recent success at the Cowal Highland Gathering at the end of August where they brought home three trophies, the band delivered a performance at Larbert High School this week.

Earlier this month, the band secured a further three trophies at Peebles, coming first for the band and piping and winning on marching and discipline.

Their trophy tally is now at seven this year as they had already been awarded a trophy at Gourock earlier in the year.

The band – made up of talented pupils from across the district – is in just its second year of competing and their achievements have already been exceptional.

Band members are now looking ahead to an exciting opportunity next April when they will travel to New York to participate in the world-renowned Tartan Day celebrations.

The once in a lifetime experience will see the Falkirk Schools Pipe Band performing in the heart of the Big Apple alongside other schools from across Scotland.

Tartan Week is a major international event celebrating Scottish heritage and for these pupils, it’s not only a chance to showcase their talent but also to represent their community on a global stage.

To celebrate the opportunity, the pipe band hosted a special event at Larbert High on Tuesday. The gathering brought together Renfrewshire Schools and Oban High Pipe Bands, who are also set to perform in New York next year.

The three bands came together to learn a brand new piece, which they will perform as one ensemble during Tartan Week in the States.

