Falkirk schools mark World Book Day 2025

By Fiona Dobie
Published 10th Mar 2025, 10:56 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 12:01 BST
World Book Day was celebrated in classrooms across the Falkirk district last week.

The event, which this year took place on Thursday, March 6, is an annual celebration of authors, illustrators, books and the joy of reading.

Schools across the area invited pupils to take part in the day with many allowing them to come to school wearing something other than school uniform for the day. For some it was a chance to dress as their favourite book characters while others could just roll out of bed in the morning still in their pyjamas for the whole day.

Some local schools also asked children to dress as a word of their choice.

Here are some of the photographs the local schools sent in showing their pupils enjoying the day’s activities and events.

The youngsters in P1, 2 and 3 at Bantaskin Primary showed off their fabulous costumes.

1. World Book Day 2025

The youngsters in P1, 2 and 3 at Bantaskin Primary showed off their fabulous costumes. Photo: submitted

Pupils in P3, 4 & 5 at Bantaskin Primary dressed up for World Book Day last week.

2. World Book Day 2025

Pupils in P3, 4 & 5 at Bantaskin Primary dressed up for World Book Day last week. Photo: submitted

Pupils in P5, 6 and 7 dressed up for this year's World Book Day.

3. World Book Day 2025

Pupils in P5, 6 and 7 dressed up for this year's World Book Day. Photo: submitted

At Bonnybridge Primary, the pupils were invited to wear their pyjamas to school. Pictured are the pupils in P2H.

4. World Book Day 2025

At Bonnybridge Primary, the pupils were invited to wear their pyjamas to school. Pictured are the pupils in P2H. Photo: submitted

