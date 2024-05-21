Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils were celebrating after the prizes were handed out to the winners of the Beat the Street West health initiative.

Launched earlier this year, it ran for four weeks when 3718 people of all ages got involved in walking, cycling and rolling for almost 36,000 miles.

Beat Boxes, with sensors, were located on lampposts throughout the participating communities. Players had to find their nearest Beat Box and hover their card over the contactless sensors then when it beeps and flashes their pointed were recorded.

Ten primary schools took part and all had cards and maps provided.

Head of Muir Primary School with both of their Beat the Street awards , along with St Joseph's RC Primary School with their award. Pic: Michael Gillen

The school with the most points was Head of Muir Primary School with Denny Primary School in second spot.

The best schools average points was St Joseph’s RC Primary followed by Head of Muir Primary School.

Last week the trophies were handed over at a ceremony in Head of Muir.