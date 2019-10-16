Falkirk schoolgirl wins second place at UK modelling contest

A Falkirk schoolgirl has been awarded second place in a national modelling competition.

Natalie Suliwan (8) who attends St Francis Xavier Primary School and Broadway School of Performing Arts won the runners-up prize in the ‘Mini Upcoming Model Girl UK category at the Model Search UK 2019 contest in Runcorn.

This is the latest modelling success for Natalie after she was chosen as the face of Asda’s Christmas advertising campaign last year.

Natalie also models for top London agency Choice Model Management.

Proud dad Matt, who is originally from Poland but has lived in Scotland for the last nine years, said he was “extremely proud” of his daughter.