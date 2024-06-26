Falkirk school wins gold over a month before the Olympics begins
Windsor Park School, in Bantaskine Road, Falkirk was awarded the prestigious Gold Rights Respecting School status by UNICEF UK this month – an award which recognises the school's commitment to embedding children's rights into its ethos and culture, ensuring pupils are not only aware of their rights but also respect the rights of others.
The aim of the Rights Respecting Schools Award is to help create safe and inspiring places for children to learn, where their rights are upheld, and their potential fully realised.
The Gold award is the highest recognition given by UNICEF in the UK. It reflects widespread commitment to children's rights at all levels of school life.
Windsor Park School, one of only three Schools for the Deaf in Scotland, has been on its Rights Respecting School journey for several years, achieving bronze in March 2023, silver just eight months later, and now gold.
This progression involved rigorous evaluations and the rollout of plans and activities to promote and uphold children’s rights.
Headteacher Amanda Walker said: “At Windsor Park we are committed to fostering an environment where every child feels valued and respected. Achieving Gold is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our pupils, staff, and the entire school community.
"As a School for the Deaf, this feels particularly special, and we hope that the deaf community in Falkirk and beyond can enjoy this achievement with us. It is an honour to lead this wonderful school community and I couldn’t be prouder."
To achieve the Gold Award, Windsor Park pupils have actively participated in various initiatives and projects that promote rights awareness and respect. These included liaising with deaf community and a BSL interpreter to ensure accurate signs were being used for language associated with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.
Falkirk Council’s director of education Jon Reid said: “Windsor Park School’s Gold award is a shining example of what can be achieved when a school community comes together with a shared vision of respect and rights for all children.”
