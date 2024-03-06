Falkirk school pupils create 'community cupboards' to help those who need them most

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The senior pupils – Lucja Trzeciecka and Jessica Carngle from St Mungo's High School, Callum Higgins and Codi McNiven from Braes High School, Mina Keenan from Graeme High School and Edwin Walker from Falkirk High School are all taking part in the Mark Scot Leadership project.

The enterprising and socially conscious youngsters decided to set up their own “community cupboards” to collect essential items which people need to get by.

Lucja, 17, said: “We are looking to set up two or three Charity Cupboards, overseen by the Salvation Army, Falkirk Library and other organisations. The aim of the project is to provide essentials such as non perishable items and shower gel to those in need.

"These cupboards will then serve as accessible resources for our community, ensuring that basic necessities are readily available to them. We plan to place the cupboards in the area of our chosen organisations so they can be looked after.”

One of the locations is The Salvation Army charity shop in Falkirk High Street, where the students dropped off the first batch of items this week – which included donations from Asda and Morrisons.