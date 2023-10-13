Falkirk Salvation Army's new scheme gives people a route back into employment

The Salvation Army is running a specialised service to help people gain their Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) card.

Giving the necessary health and safety training to work on building sites, the card is required to gain employment in the sector.

"Steve” is one of those whose lives have been transformed thanks to the New Future Training and Employability Centre – which recently relocated to The Salvation Army’s community church on Woodside Court.

He lost his job and struggled to even leave his house after suffering a serious injury three years ago.

Salvation Army learning and employability adviser Gavin Smith helps people towards their CSCS card (PIcture: Submitted)

Steve was told about the New Future Training and Employability Centre and says the support he received has transformed his life.

"If it wasn't for The Salvation Army, I wouldn't be out working. I had been off my work for three years and it took a lot for me to even get out of the house. My confidence

was shattered and the prospect of trying to get back into work filled me with anxiety.

"In the past I'd only really worked in warehouses. I didn't want to go back to that life. I wanted to learn new skills. Someone told me about The Salvation Army doing

CSCS card courses and I jumped at the chance.

"I came in every day and, with their help and guidance, studied hard. What made the difference though was the patience and kindness they showed me. They could have let me and the other guys study alone and just take the test but they encouraged us to study properly.

"They went above and beyond and I still regularly pop in to say hello or speak to others taking the course. The Salvation Army wanted to know about me as a person

and so by the time it came to take the test I felt part of a community. I got the best grade possible and was able to find work pretty much straight away. Kerry, who helps

run the service, even sat down with me recently and we did my self-assessment tax return together."

Kerry Smart, project co-ordinator at the New Future centre, says her aim is helping people like Steve get back into work.

"We aim to provide more than just a training service,” said Kerry. “It would be easy to set up the classroom and let the services users get on with it. But we are invested

in them, ensuring they make the most of their time with us.

"As a church as well as a charity, we're putting our faith into action, just like we do when someone comes to The Salvation Army looking for support with food and other living essentials.

"Our clients are now finding employment as a direct result of holding a current industry approved construction card. We also now offer the full range of manager and supervisor card training also.