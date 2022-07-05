Falkirk sailor raises funds in memory of fallen shipmate

Ben Wilson, from Redding, recently set up a Go Fund Me page to raise funds for the Samaritans in the name of his former shipmate Daniel Johnson Harrison – from Gateshead – who died on July 10 last year while serving as a leading engineering technician onboard HMS Kent.

Ben’s Go Fund Me page had a target of £1000, but has surpassed that and is now approaching £1500.

Ben said: “Myself and a few other shipmates are going to walk the West Highland Way over the course of five days followed by Ben Nevis on the final day. We are starting on July 25 in memory of a dear friend of ours Daniel Johnson Harrison.

"We are also raising money in support of Samaritans for it being such an important cause. The main focus of this fundraiser is to raise awareness of mental health issues for everyone – if they are young, old or even those you would never expect to struggle.

"It’s crucial we all look out for one another especially in this day and age.”

Samaritans is a registered charity which provides support to anyone in emotional distress, struggling to cope, or at risk of suicide.

A Samaritans spokesperson said: “Samaritans' vision is that fewer people die by suicide. Every 90 minutes, someone in the UK or Ireland dies by suicide, and every six

seconds, somebody contacts Samaritans for help.”