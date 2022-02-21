Falkirk safety panel seeks volunteers and nominees for annual award
Falkirk District Community Safety Panel is on the hunt for local heroes.
It is looking for people with an interesting in supporting and promoting local crime prevention.
The panel is back up and running and it is also looking for new members, and nominees for this year’s Tom McDougal MBE Trophy.
It is awarded to a person or community group in recognition of promoting a community safety initiative within the district.
The next panel meeting is on March 2.
For more details, visit their Facebookpage or www.saferfalkirk.org.uk