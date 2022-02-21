Falkirk safety panel seeks volunteers and nominees for annual award

Falkirk District Community Safety Panel is on the hunt for local heroes.

By Laura Menendez
Monday, 21st February 2022, 11:20 am

It is looking for people with an interesting in supporting and promoting local crime prevention.

The panel is back up and running and it is also looking for new members, and nominees for this year’s Tom McDougal MBE Trophy.

Th 2019 Tom McDougal MBE Trophy went to Police Constable Steve Lorimer

It is awarded to a person or community group in recognition of promoting a community safety initiative within the district.

The next panel meeting is on March 2.

For more details, visit their Facebookpage or www.saferfalkirk.org.uk

