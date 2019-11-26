Falkirk’s villages fighting back against Scottish Power

Hundreds of residents have signed a petition highlighting the fact extraordinarily high energy bills are forcing them to make a stark choice – heat their homes or feed their family.

Organisers of the recently formed Falkirk’s Forgotten Villages – Ending Fuel Poverty group are extending an open invitation to Scottish Power to meet with residents to try and explain why their bills are so high – some claim it is costing them up to £150 a week.

The group’s online petition, which now has over 800 signatures, is also demanding an investigation into these rising costs associated with the THERMflow heating system Falkirk Council recommended be installed in their homes.

There has been no response from Scottish Power or Falkirk Council so far on the issues which are reportedly forcing hundreds of people into fuel poverty.

More details of the the residents’ ongoing fight and the desperate situation they find themselves in this winter will appear in this week’s edition of The Falkirk Herald and the newspaper’s Facebook site.