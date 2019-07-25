Falkirk’s Rookie Rockstars hope to hit the right note and win £100,000

A Falkirk group which provides anti-bullying programmes through music tuition is shortlisted for a massive cash award.

Regional housebuilder Persimmon Homes West Scotland has shortlisted three groups supporting under-18s to go forward for a chance to win up to £100,000 through its Building Futures campaign.

The groups have been selected from three categories targeting grassroots sports groups, health organisations and arts & education projects.

Rookie Rockstars, which operates in Falkirk and Kirkintilloch, represent health at the national final, Young Enterprise Scotland will represent the arts & education category and Glasgow Schools Rowing Club has been selected to represent sport.

Opening in premises in Grahams Road, Falkirk last year, Rookie Rockstars are a charity dedicated to improving the mental health and wellbeing of children and young people in the community.

This is delivered through music tuition, anti-bullying programmes to support wellbeing and free mental health counselling to support low income families.

Winning one of the cash prizes would help to fund projects including free mental health service and a counsellor for the local Friday night, Rookie Minds Youth Club.

Building Futures is being delivered through the Persimmon Charitable Foundation, which last year donated £620,000 to support children’s sport.

Through Building Futures, a total of 128 grants of £1,000 have been awarded across Persimmon’s 31 regional businesses and its head office this year.

One initiative from each category will go on to win £100,000 each through a national award scheme to be decided by a public vote.

As well as the top prize, there will be a £50,000 second prize and a £20,000 third prize in each sector, while a further 87 shortlisted projects will each receive £5,000.

Online voting is now open and runs until midnight on September 27. The winners will be announced at a gala dinner at York Racecourse on Tuesday, October 8.

Doug Law, managing director of Persimmon Homes West Scotland, said: “Building Futures aims to create a lasting legacy for young people and the groups that support them.

“We have been overwhelmed by the response and it is clear there are a lot of very worthy causes supporting the younger generation and a lot of people working exceptionally hard to help them.

“We wish all three of our regional finalists the very best of luck and would urge people to show their support by voting for them.”

Persimmon Homes is an official partner of Team GB and the Persimmon Charitable Commission enlisted the help of medallists Kat Copeland and Callum Skinner to help determine the three regional finalists for each business division.

People can cast their vote now at www.persimmonhomes.com/building-futures/.