Falkirk’s Howgate Shopping Centre hands over cheques

Shopping centre bosses have given a cash boost to four worthy groups which help their community.

Earlier this year the Howgate Shopping Centre team announced they were launching a new scheme to give grants to organisations which were doing worthwhile work in the area.

People were invited to apply and by the closing date over 50 applications had been received.

After hours of deliberation, they eventually narrowed it down to four groups who this week were invited into the Falkirk centre to receive their cheque.

Margaret Foy, Howgate marketing manager, said: “We initially planned on making one or two donations but decided to give £500 each to four applicants. Hopefully this will help make a real difference in the community.”

Receiving cheques were:

*Police Scotland Youth Volunteers – this organisation aims to inspire young people to participate in their community and encourage a spirit of adventure and good citizenship. The funding will help purchase uniforms and equipment for the volunteers.

*Me To You – run by volunteers, it offers services to help families struggling financially by providing basic day to day essentials. This funding will go towards ensuring all electrical items are PAT tested and cover the van hire and petrol to deliver donations to families throughout the area.

*Rainbow Muslim Women’s Group – it brings together socially isolated ethnic minority women living in Falkirk to reduce social isolation, improve community cohesion, enhance education and improve employability, health and wellbeing. The fund will go towards a multicultural, educational and interfaith event to foster harmony and community integration.

*Easter Carmuirs Primary School Autism Base – cash will support children with severe autism by creating a sensory room and play area.