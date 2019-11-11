Falkirk’s Howgate centre joins in with Purple Tuesday

The Howgate Shopping Centre in Falkirk will be joining over 2000 businesses and organisations across the country to support Purple Tuesday.

Tomorrow will see them all make changes to support the customer experience for disabled people.

New research published for Purple Tuesday reveals poor customer service and a lack of staff understanding is a key barrier preventing disabled customers from purchasing goods and services.

The Howgate has vowed to make changes to support all its disabled clients.

Margaret Foy, marketing manager for the Howgate Centre said: “Purple Tuesday is a fantastic initiative that highlights the importance for all organisations to meet the needs of disabled consumers. We value our disabled customers which is why we are committed to implementing changes that will improve their overall experience.”

More than one in three disabled people said poor customer service prevented them from making a purchase, while 33 per cent blamed a lack of understanding from staff about their needs.

Some disabled respondents said improvements should include “being treated the same as anyone else” and having “knowledgeable staff”.

The research has led Purple Tuesday to call on organisations to focus on straightforward, low-cost solutions to improve the customer experience for disabled people – changes that go Beyond the Front Door. Of the 13.9 million disabled people in the UK, 80 per cent have a hidden impairment, meaning improvements and enhancements are needed to improve access for disabled people, beyond having a ramp installed to help enter a site.

For more information on Purple Tuesday, please visit www.PurpleTuesday.org.uk.