Falkirk’s Howgate Centre hosting ‘slime creation’ workshop

What more do children enjoy than making a right old mess?

Well this Saturday from noon until 3pm youngsters can go to the Howgate Shopping Centre in Falkirk and as part of Howie’s Kids Club attend the Creation Station.

They can learn how to make their own slime and decorate their own pot to take their creations home in!

Choose which colour you’d would like the slime to be and visit the slime bar to add a choice of slime toppings.

There will also be slime stretching competitions and children will have their own straw to blow the biggest slime bubbles.

The workshop is suitable for children aged four and above.

Call 01324 631985 or visit www.howgateshoppingcentre.co.uk for more information.