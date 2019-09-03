Falkirk’s high flats residents in winning photos

Falkirk’s high flats residents are taking a starring role in a photography exhibition featuring the best new talent from Scottish universities and colleges.

Members of Belmont Tower’s social club are the subjects of Camelon graduate Rachel Jamieson’s photographs, which have been selected to represent City of Glasgow College, in the prestigious FutureProof showcase.

But while Rachel (23) is delighted and surprised to have been chosen for the exhibition, the real reason she wants her pictures to be seen is because of the story they have to tell.

For nearly two years, Rachel has been attending the social club at Belmont Tower, one of Falkirk Council’s high flats which are exclusively for older people.

Speaking to the residents, she found that the club is under threat of closure because of changes that are being made to the way they are charged for heating, lighting and water – changes that they cannot afford.

Rachel became aware of the issue when she went along to the club to take photographs for a project.

“I didn’t know what to expect when I went along, but they were really welcoming,” she said.

However, she soon realised how worried residents were about the changes and what they would mean for their community.

Rachel said: “I wanted to raise awareness of why it would be a bad thing to shut it down. It’s such a great thing to get people out of the house and to socialise.”

Her photographs are a mixture of portraits of club members and shots of some of the club’s activities.

They will be part of the Futureproof, Street Level Photoworks annual showcase of new talent in photographic image making, selected from across Scotland’s photography and fine art degree courses.

It opened on Saturday in Dunoon Burgh Hall, 95 Argyll St, Dunoon PA23 7DD.

Rachel hopes to bring the exhibition to Falkirk in the future and is continuing to attend the social club and tell their story.