Falkirk’s brave bride Mandie Stevenson says ‘I do’

Beautiful bride Mandie Stevenson said “I do” at the weekend in an emotional ceremony as she married fiancé Ross Malcolm.

But all the tears shed were of joy for only four years ago this was a day Mandie and her family feared they would never see.

Picture: Emma Gray

Shortly after her 26th birthday doctors broke the news that her breast cancer had spread and the prognosis wasn’t good.

However, they reckoned without Mandie’s fighting spirit – and determination not to let the terminal diagnosis stop her enjoying life.

She quickly wrote a bucket list and has spent the last few years ticking off experiences and travels that most people only think about doing.

Mandie became a regular contributor to The Falkirk Herald with her monthly column, Perfectly Frank, telling of her adventures, often shared with her little pug Frank, as well as her friends and family.

Her happiness was complete when she met Ross Malcolm and he joined her on her trips which were planned around her continued hospital appointments.

Although Mandie’s last chemotherapy session was four years ago, she still attends the oncology department at Forth Valley Royal in Larbert for regular check ups and treatment.

Last summer Ross popped the question and the couple began planning their big day.

The weather on Saturday, January 11 could have been kinder but as the couple exchanged vows at Orocco Pier in South Queensferry they didn’t care about the wind and rain.

They later enjoyed a reception with guests, including Mandie’s family, mum and dad, Pauline and John, her twin brother Gary and his wife Laura, and her sister Nicola, as well as Ross’s parents, Julie and Alan.

Special guests were Gary and Laura’s son Noah (22 months) and Frank the pug.

Mandie said: “It was a fabulous day. Exactly what we wanted to be surrounded by all our family and friends.

“I want to thank them all for making it very special and a day we will never forget.

“Thanks also to all the staff at Orocco Pier and photographer Emma Gray for all their hard work.”

The couple are planning a few days break before enjoying a honeymoon in the Dominican Republic later this year – but that’s one trip Frank won’t be joining them on.