Members of Falkirk Round Table said a huge thank you to all those who donated as their Santa sleigh toured the area last month.

The total raised in December 2023 was an amazing £16,661.65 – with much of it handed over to local groups and charities this week.

At a ceremony in Behind the Wall on Monday evening, the Tablers handed over £ 13,600 with the remainder of the cash raised has gone into the organisation’s community fund to be handed out to other worthy local causes during the coming year.

Those receiving cheques for £3000 were Strathcarron Hospice, FDAMH (Falkirk District Association for Mental Health) CHAS (Children’s Hospice AssociationScotlandl) and Andy’s Man Club.

Falkirk Round Table members hand over cheques to charities and groups from cash raised by their Santa sleigh. Pic: Michael Gillen

There was £1500 for 3rd Falkirk Boys’ Brigade and £100 for Larbert Cross Explorer Scouts.The Tablers gave a special thanks to Boys’ Brigade members and Scouts for helping with the collection and to everyone who donated, with a special mention to Kyle Feighan, Alex McRoberts and Graeme Patterson for their exceptional help this year along with previous years.

David Young, Falkirk Round Table chairman, said: “I would like to thank all members and all volunteers that have given up their free time in the run up to Christmas. It is great to help spread the Christmas cheer throughout Falkirk as well as raising money for local good causes.