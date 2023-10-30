News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News

Falkirk retailers offered treats for youngsters with special Hallowe'en trail

There was something spooky going on in The Howgate on Saturday as the shopping centre hosted a special Hallowe’en trail.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 30th Oct 2023, 11:30 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 12:14 GMT
Trespass Supervisor James Marshall with cousins Jack Myles (8) and Logan Baird (3) who were taking part in the trail.Trespass Supervisor James Marshall with cousins Jack Myles (8) and Logan Baird (3) who were taking part in the trail.
Trespass Supervisor James Marshall with cousins Jack Myles (8) and Logan Baird (3) who were taking part in the trail.

Youngsters were invited to get dressed up and take part in a seasonal event, trick or treating around the centre.

Teams at a number of stores got involved in the day’s events.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Among those businesses taking part in the trail, which saw participants follow a map to find the locations taking part and visiting to get treats, were Boots, Claire’s, Trespass, Thistle Gem, Lyn’s Small Animal Rehoming, Poundland, Shoezone, Cube, Warren James, USC, Bodycare, B’Dazzled, The Allotment Cafe, New Look, Clintons, Costa Coffee, Superdrug and Quiz.

Most Popular
USC Assistant Manager Angela Bennie with Stevie McKinlay (8).USC Assistant Manager Angela Bennie with Stevie McKinlay (8).
USC Assistant Manager Angela Bennie with Stevie McKinlay (8).

Volunteers and representatives for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) were in town, dressing up for the occasion too, as they raised money for the charity.

Photographer Alan Murray spotted these youngsters getting into the Hallowe’en spirit with their fantastic costumes on Saturday.

The trail at the Howgate Centre was just one of a number of Hallowe’en events happening around the district over the weekend.

Other events in the town centre included some spooky sessions at the Seagull Trust’s Bookshop.

Related topics:FalkirkVolunteersPoundland