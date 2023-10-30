Falkirk retailers offered treats for youngsters with special Hallowe'en trail
Youngsters were invited to get dressed up and take part in a seasonal event, trick or treating around the centre.
Teams at a number of stores got involved in the day’s events.
Among those businesses taking part in the trail, which saw participants follow a map to find the locations taking part and visiting to get treats, were Boots, Claire’s, Trespass, Thistle Gem, Lyn’s Small Animal Rehoming, Poundland, Shoezone, Cube, Warren James, USC, Bodycare, B’Dazzled, The Allotment Cafe, New Look, Clintons, Costa Coffee, Superdrug and Quiz.
Volunteers and representatives for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) were in town, dressing up for the occasion too, as they raised money for the charity.
Photographer Alan Murray spotted these youngsters getting into the Hallowe’en spirit with their fantastic costumes on Saturday.
The trail at the Howgate Centre was just one of a number of Hallowe’en events happening around the district over the weekend.
Other events in the town centre included some spooky sessions at the Seagull Trust’s Bookshop.