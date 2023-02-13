Corona Vulcan Falkirk Limited, the retail park’s owners, lodged an application with the council on October 17 last year for use of Unit 25, which is listed as Smyths toy store, for unrestricted class 1 food – cold foods including sandwiches – and non food sales.

The council certified the proposed use as lawful on Wednesday, February 8.

It was stated in the planning documents the council’s original grant of detailed planning permission for the Central Retail Park did not include food retail in the description of development.

The plans were apparently referring to Smyths toy store, which is listed as Unit 25 in the Central Retail Park

However, no planning condition was imposed limiting the use to non-food only, and the minute of agreement restricting the type of goods sold did not prohibit the sale of food.

The applicant, Corona Vulcan Falkirk, submitted supporting information “seeking to demonstrate planning permission would not be required” to retail food from Unit 25.

The decision documents stated: “It is considered to have been sufficiently demonstrated the retail sale of food from Unit 25 would not amount to development as no planning change of use would result.

"On the basis that planning permission is not required for the proposed use then the issue of a Certificate of Lawful Use (Proposed) is appropriate.”