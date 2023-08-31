News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk retail park bosses reportedly set to introduce parking restrictions

Parking restrictions are supposedly being imposed at the busy Falkirk Central Retail Park.
By James Trimble
Published 31st Aug 2023, 16:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 16:16 BST

A number of posts have appeared on Facebook stating the restrictions will come into force from Tuesday, September 5.

One post stated: “From September 5 onwards the management of the Retail Park will be introducing a four hour maximum stay in the car park. This will be monitored by an automatic number plate recognition system and a ticket will be issued for anyone exceeding this time period.

"If you have any issues with this, please let us know in advance so we can feed this information back to the retail park. Please can we also take this opportunity to

Falkirk Central Retail Park will reportedly have parking resrtictions put in place from next week (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Falkirk Central Retail Park will reportedly have parking resrtictions put in place from next week (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Falkirk Central Retail Park will reportedly have parking resrtictions put in place from next week (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
remind everyone that the disabled parking bays are strictly for blue badge holders only."

The Falkirk Herald contacted Falkirk Central Retail Park owners Corona Vulcan Falkirk Limited for comment on the situation but has yet to receive a response

.

