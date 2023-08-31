Falkirk retail park bosses reportedly set to introduce parking restrictions
A number of posts have appeared on Facebook stating the restrictions will come into force from Tuesday, September 5.
One post stated: “From September 5 onwards the management of the Retail Park will be introducing a four hour maximum stay in the car park. This will be monitored by an automatic number plate recognition system and a ticket will be issued for anyone exceeding this time period.
"If you have any issues with this, please let us know in advance so we can feed this information back to the retail park. Please can we also take this opportunity to
remind everyone that the disabled parking bays are strictly for blue badge holders only."
The Falkirk Herald contacted Falkirk Central Retail Park owners Corona Vulcan Falkirk Limited for comment on the situation but has yet to receive a response
.