Falkirk restaurants hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene ratings

Four Falkirk district restaurants have been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 14th Apr 2023, 17:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 17:55 BST

Teng Huang Palace Chinese Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 51 Grahams Road, Falkirk was given the score after assessment on March 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows, while Sushi Negi & Noodles Bar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 140 Grahams Road, Falkirk was given the score after assessment on March 23.

The Fusion Corner, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 117 Main Street, Bainsford Falkirk was given the score after assessment on March 20, the website shows.

And following an assessment on March 13, Umars Tandoori, a takeaway at 470a Main Street, Camelon was given the score

The vast majority of outlets in the area meet the Food Standards Agency requirements
It means that of Falkirk's 253 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 246 (97 per cent) have pass ratings and seven currently require improvement.

