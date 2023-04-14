Teng Huang Palace Chinese Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 51 Grahams Road, Falkirk was given the score after assessment on March 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows, while Sushi Negi & Noodles Bar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 140 Grahams Road, Falkirk was given the score after assessment on March 23.

The Fusion Corner, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 117 Main Street, Bainsford Falkirk was given the score after assessment on March 20, the website shows.

And following an assessment on March 13, Umars Tandoori, a takeaway at 470a Main Street, Camelon was given the score

The vast majority of outlets in the area meet the Food Standards Agency requirements