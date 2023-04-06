Christie’s diner in the town’s Manor Street is hosting an afternoon tea on Friday, April 28 – the day the hospice celebrates its 42nd birthday and also marks the restaurant’s second anniversary since it began serving up its Scottish tapas.

The cost of the tasty treat is £15 per person – and every penny will go to Strathcarron.

Karen Geary, Christie’s deputy general manager, said: “We know times are tough for everyone and Strathcarron is no exception. We’ve been delighted at how much our customers have helped us fundraise and we wanted to do something more to mark the 42nd anniversary. All the money from the afternoon tea will go to the hospice.”

Karen Geary, deputy general manager at Christie's, is again delighted to be fundraising for Strathcarron Hospice. Pictured here with Claire Kennedy, Strathcarron Hospice corporate fundraiser, when they launched their first fundraising initiative. Pic: Michael Gillen

The afternoon tea will be on offer form 3pm to 5pm on the day and must be booked in advance.

Christie’s team will be serving up some delicious treats, including sandwiches featuring roast beef and horseradish, ham and mustard and apple smoked cheese; pork and apple sausage roll; haggis bon bons with whisky sauce; scones with jam; cranachan, shortbread; and all washed down with unlimited tea and coffee.

To book your place, call 01324465656 or visit here

But that’s not all the fundraising the restaurant staff are doing – everyone who dines with them between now and April 21 and who makes a donation to Strathcarron will be entered into a free draw to win breakfast for two.