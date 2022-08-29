Falkirk responder service Carr Gomm in running for Scottish award

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Falkirk Responder Service delivered by Scottish social care and community development charity, Carr Gomm, is in the final in the Excellence in Adult Services category.

The team behind the service is being recognised for going above and beyond to provide excellent service which responds to people’s choices and independence.

It plays a crucial role in helping people to live safely and independently, avoiding unnecessary hospital admissions.

Based in Hope Street, the team responds to calls from people across the Falkirk area, who require support overnight, for example with personal care or emotional support.

The team behind the service - Chloe Hutton, Debbie Arnott, Romana Lemetti, Tom Brown and service manager, Marie Dunleavie, will be heading to the awards ceremony in Glasgow on September 15.

Mavis Kelly, operations manager for Forth Valley services, said: “The Falkirk Responder Service never misses an opportunity to show people how much they are valued and that they are worth going above and beyond for. Every day the team shows resilience, commitment and they always stay true to our values and our person centredness.”