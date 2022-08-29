Falkirk responder service Carr Gomm in running for Scottish award
A Falkirk team who supports people with learning difficulties and mental health issues has been shortlisted for the Scottish Social Services Awards.
The Falkirk Responder Service delivered by Scottish social care and community development charity, Carr Gomm, is in the final in the Excellence in Adult Services category.
The team behind the service is being recognised for going above and beyond to provide excellent service which responds to people’s choices and independence.
It plays a crucial role in helping people to live safely and independently, avoiding unnecessary hospital admissions.
Most Popular
-
1
Third man appears in court in connection with Grangemouth death
-
2
Grangemouth thief's violent actions caught on CCTV
-
3
Falkirk Council: Refuse strike update at action enters sixth day
-
4
Grangemouth offender jailed for attacks on hospital staff
-
5
Zetland Park: Community enjoys re-opening party for 140-year-old park
Based in Hope Street, the team responds to calls from people across the Falkirk area, who require support overnight, for example with personal care or emotional support.
The team behind the service - Chloe Hutton, Debbie Arnott, Romana Lemetti, Tom Brown and service manager, Marie Dunleavie, will be heading to the awards ceremony in Glasgow on September 15.
Mavis Kelly, operations manager for Forth Valley services, said: “The Falkirk Responder Service never misses an opportunity to show people how much they are valued and that they are worth going above and beyond for. Every day the team shows resilience, commitment and they always stay true to our values and our person centredness.”
Carr Gomm has services based in Falkirk and Stirling. They provide a wide range of support services which enable people to stay in their own homes and communities by aiding people to get the most out of life. Their aim is to work with people and provide individualised support.