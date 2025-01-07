Falkirk residents urged to sign up to new Scottish Water text alert service
The company has confirmed that more than 60,000 customers have already signed up for the service, which is designed to keep customers updated on essential
information about issues such as burst water mains and loss of normal water supplies and weather-related issues.
Customers who have signed up receive timely alerts directly to their mobile phones and updates on Scottish Water’s progress to resolve the issue and restore normal service as quickly as possible.
They can also sign-up with multiple postcodes, making it easy to keep an eye out for friends, family and neighbours and keep them informed too.
During any type of incident that impacts our customers, Scottish Water staff across Scotland work quickly to fix the issue and, if there has been any disruption to the
water supply or other issues, restore normal service as soon as possible.
Throughout winter, freezing temperatures might cause damage to water pipes at home and in the wider water supply network.
While Scottish Water works hard round-the-clock to ensure normal water supplies to customers’ taps are maintained, occasionally there will be an interruption to the
water supply, and the best way to prepare for this is to be aware of it.
So the text service is invaluable for all customers across Scotland, including those supporting vulnerable people.
Clare Smith, Head of Campaigns and Marketing at Scottish Water, said: “In the event of water supply being disrupted, the text service will let people know when the water is expected to come back on.
"We want to keep customers informed as much as possible and the best way to do this is to send essential information directly to people’s mobile phones. If something affecting customers or their property occurs, they need to know about it as soon as possible.
"This kind of up-to-date information from the text alert service is invaluable and can help people plan better and so reduce any inconvenience. We’ll also tell them by alert when normal service is likely to be restored.”
Visit the website to sign up for the text alert service.
