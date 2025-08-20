Falkirk residents urged to foster dogs fleeing from domestic abuse households

Dogs Trust is urgently appealing for more volunteer fosterers across Scotland to support people fleeing domestic abuse by caring for their dogs.

Freedom is a service provided by Dogs Trust which offers temporary foster care for dogs, giving owners the ability to find freedom from domestic abuse without the heartache or risk of leaving their pet behind.

It was established in response to growing evidence of the link between domestic abuse and animal abuse, alongside the lack of pet-friendly accommodation.

Fosterers play a critical role, providing safe and loving homes for dogs until they can be reunited with their families.

The Dogs Trust is looking for people to foster dogs which have come from domestic abuse households (Picture: Submitted)

Dogs Trust is now calling for more people to volunteer as foster carers across Scotland as demand for the service continues to grow.

Volunteer foster carers receive full support from Dogs Trust’s experienced Freedom team, including all necessary pet supplies and veterinary care. Regular updates are sent to the dog’s owner, helping them stay connected with their pet while they are apart.

Confidentiality is maintained at all times – no personal information is shared between foster carers and pet owners.

Crucially, there is no cost to the foster carer. All expenses are covered by Freedom making fostering an accessible and rewarding way to support people and their pets in times of crisis.

Laura Saunders, Freedom Manager at Dogs Trust, said: “Sadly, too often we see cases where perpetrators of domestic abuse have used dogs as tools of coercion and control, often threatening or harming them to exert power.

"This creates a devastating barrier for people trying to escape – many delay leaving purely out of fear for their pet’s safety. Through Freedom, and with collaboration between other UK pet fostering services, we provide a vital lifeline, giving survivors the chance to reach safety while knowing their pet is in a loving, secure foster home.”

A woman, who did not want to be named, found Freedom invaluable as she fought to leave her abusive relationship behind.

She said: “I was in a relationship for over 15 years and was experiencing mental abuse. When I spoke to the council for advice, they quickly moved me into a temporary hotel for my safety, but I had to leave my dogs behind.

"I got moved miles away from everything I knew but I finally felt like I could breathe and sleep again. A friend told me about Freedom. I definitely found it reassuring hearing from the Freedom team regularly while my dogs were being fostered.

“When I finally got rehoused, I was literally crying when my dogs arrived back with us. I had bought them new toys so they ran straight to them. Settling into our new house went really well, I could see how much my son missed having the dogs and we are so happy to have them back home.

"I am glad I came across Freedom, it helped me massively as there was so much unknown, I didn’t think my experience would be as long as it was but I think the dogs enjoyed their time with Freedom.”

Visit the website for more information.

