Falkirk residents unhappy as mobile phone mast suddenly towers over their homes
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
But what annoyed them more was that there had been no warnings or planning notification about the work.
The mast is being constructed next to the Nisa shop at the bottom of High Station Road.
However, telecoms firm EE say that it is a temporary structure after their previous mast had to be removed from the centre of Falkirk following the demolition of the Antonine Hotel to make way for the new civic centre.
But locals are unhappy at the blot on their landscape.
One irate resident said: “As a near neighbour I am frustrated and very annoyed that this has happened without any notification to the residents.
"I have been told that the power will be provided by a large, potentially very noisy generator. “This is definitely big brother syndrome – never mind the residents.”
Saying the temporary mast construction will be completed shortly, an EE spokesperson said the mast at High Station Road is a temporary mast to provide network coverage, while a separate permanent is acquired and built.
They added that the mast was as an emergency planning application to ensure connectivity was maintained in the area following the removal of the one in the town centre during the demolition process.
But the bad news for residents is that the emergency planning application provides temporary approval of a mast for up to 18 months.
It also does not require local residents to be notified prior to approval
Falkirk Council has been contacted for a comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.