The Scottish Parliament has launched a digital engagement process to help inform the work of Parliamentary Committees in Session six.

The consultation will take place through the ‘Your Priorities’ platform, which provides the opportunity to suggest and vote on the issues which should be prioritised.

Scottish Parliament.

Users can interact with the consultation in a variety of ways including via text, video and audio.

By sharing their views, Falkirk residents will help MSPs to understand their key concerns, with submissions to be analysed for a paper which will be presented to Committees later this year.

Anyone can take part, even those who have never voted or engaged with the Parliament before.

Ideas can be shared through the ‘Your Priorities’ platform at: http://www.parliament.scot/yourpriorities, closing date for submissions is July 30.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.