Falkirk residents invited to lend a hand for Forth Valley's Big Help Out event

Royal Voluntary Service is opening its doors and inviting people in Falkirk to join The Big Help Out event on Friday, June 7 at Stirling Community Hospital.

Last year, 6.3 million people joined the first ever Big Help Out event, which was launched as an official celebration of Their Majesties’ Coronation. This year, it’s hoped even more people will join in the nationwide event, which offers a taste of how fun and rewarding volunteering can be.

During The Big Help Out weekend, Forth Valley locals can have a go at volunteering and chat with the team’s friendly experienced volunteers. There’s no commitment required, just a chance to try something new, help others, and have fun.

In Forth Valley, roles available include volunteering with the Hospital Café – offering more than hot and cold drinks, healthy meals, and treats, volunteers also provide a friendly compassionate point of contact to staff, visitors, and patients at what could be a difficult or uncertain time.

The Big Help Out event takes place next month(Picture: Submitted)

They can also help out the Hospital Trolley Service, offering patients – who cannot make it to the hospital café – refreshments, reading materials, toiletries, healthy treats and a much-appreciated chance to chat.

Chris Gray, director of retail at Royal Voluntary Service, said: “We would be thrilled to welcome new faces to our Stirling Community Hospital Retail Services. This is a fantastic opportunity for everyone in Forth Valley to see what we do and to experience the rewards of volunteering first-hand."