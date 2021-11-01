Falkirk residents could receive cold weather cash boost

Every year £25 is available for every week of severe cold weather between until March 31 next year.

Cold weather payments are triggered when the average temperature reaches, or is forecast to be, below freezing over seven consecutive days at the weather station linked to your area.

Almost £100 million was paid out in total last year between November 1 2020 and March 31 2021.

People are urged to check if they are eligible to receive cold weather payments

If you receive Pension Credit, Income Support, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance, Employment and Support Allowance, Universal Credit or Support for Mortgage Interest then you may be eligible.

Iain Stewart, UK Government minister for Scotland, said: “As we head towards winter, it’s really important that people across Scotland know about the UK Government support available to help keep their homes warm.

“Cold Weather Payments provide help to those who need it most.”

Baroness Stedman-Scott, minister for women and equalities, said: “Winter can be a difficult time for people, and this year, it’s more important than ever to make sure those eligible for our Cold Weather Payment are receiving it to help keep homes warm as temperatures drop.

“You can check online to see if your area is due a payment so you can plan ahead.”

If you are eligible, you do not need to take any action as you will be paid automatically – if you have not received your payment, then tell your pension centre or Jobcentre Plus office.

Visit www.gov.uk/cold-weather-payment/eligibility for more information.

