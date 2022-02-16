Falkirk residents can still apply for funding to help pay their rent arrears

The Scottish Government’s £10 million Tenant Grant Fund, which will see payments administered by Falkirk Council, was set up to prevent homelessness and sustain tenancies by providing one-off payments towards rent arrears.

Grants are open to tenants of Falkirk Council, housing associations and private landlords, and applications can be up to Monday, February 28.

Applications can be made by the tenant, landlord or a third party.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tenant Grant Fund payments will be administered by Falkirk Council

While the eligibility criteria is flexible, the following criteria must apply – grants are limited to helping with rent arrears built up between March 23, 2020 to August 9, 2021, to a maximum of twelve months in this period.

People will be asked for evidence of rent payments and arrears, proof of tenancy for private tenants, and evidence of how the COVID-19 pandemic affected paying rent.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.