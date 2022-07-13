Falkirk residents can put their councillors forward for national awards

Organised by the Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) the awards – which are now in their fifth year – celebrate the work of councillors across Scotland,

acknowledging the achievements of individual councillors who go above and beyond for their communities.

This year’s categories showcase the vital work of councillors including the coveted Community Champion, Leader of the Year and Young Councillor of the Year awards.

Who is your top councillor from Falkirk Council?

Nominations can be made by anyone who would like to recognise a councillor who has made a real difference to their area over the last year.

The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, September 7 and the shortlist will be unveiled at the end of September.

Winners will be decided by a panel of judges made up of senior councillors and officers and leading stakeholders from across the sector and their names will be announced at an awards ceremony taking place in Dundee on October 12.

Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive of LGIU Scotland, said: “From how our towns look to the home care we receive and the funding of much valued community

projects, the work of councillors is felt across all of our lives on a daily basis.

“Councillors and councils are key to keeping the machinery of everyday life going, ensuring the most vulnerable in the community are looked after and making sure the places where we live and work are thriving, safe and inclusive.

"Much of the work done by elected members is behind the scenes, which is why we created the Cllr Awards. So that every year we can take time to recognise this work and celebrate their achievements.

“The LGIU is proud to once again open nominations for the annual Cllr Awards to honour the commitment of our locally elected representatives. Our local democracy and our local democratic structures are stronger because of our councillors.

"We look forward to seeing a record number of nominations this year and getting to know the many inspiring stories behind them.”

The 2022 Councillor Awards categories are: Community Champion, Leader of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, Resilience and Recovery and Young Councillor of the Year.