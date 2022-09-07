Falkirk residents asked for their views on health and social care services
People are being invited to shape the future of local services as Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership prepares to refresh its three-year strategic plan.
The Partnership delivers adult health and social care services within the community, with its Integration Joint Board outlining how these services should be developed.
The Strategic Plan establishes priority areas for focus and development, setting out how services will improve the health outcomes and lives of people who live in the Falkirk area.
Falkirk’s existing strategic plan covers the period from 2019 – 2022, and has been extended until 2023 due to the impact of the pandemic on services.
Patricia Cassidy, Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership chief officer, said: “We want to hear from people within the Falkirk area to ensure our next Strategic Plan and priorities properly reflect the views of our communities.
“This survey is the first major piece of a wide engagement programme which will gather the views of a range of people, communities, and organisations. I look forward to working with a mix of organisations and networks to give everyone the chance to be part of the conversation.
“By taking part, you will ensure future health and social care services will meet the diverse needs of our local communities.”
The 2023 – 2026 Strategic Plan is at a very early stage of development, starting with a public survey which assesses the current challenges and future priorities.
To get involved, local people can complete the current survey at say.falkirk.gov.uk until Friday, October 14.