Falkirk residents asked for their view on scourge of fly tipping

The Scottish Government has launched a consultation, drafted in partnership with Zero Waste Scotland, Keep Scotland Beautiful and Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), to get residents’ views of the objectives and actions that will sit under, the new National Litter and Fly tipping Strategy for Scotland.

The proposed actions sit within three strategic themes that were agreed by stakeholders – behaviour change, services and infrastructure and enforcement.

When it comes to behaviour change, individuals and organisations have to have a greater awareness of the problems caused by litter and understand their responsibility in preventing litter, becoming more motivated to behave responsible.

A national strategy is being drawn up to deal with the scourge of fly tipping

Scotland’s services and infrastructure must be fit for purpose to encourage this responsible behaviour and make it easier for individuals to make the right choices.

If people persist with fly tipping then enforcement that is strong and consistent must be taken to help promotes positive behaviour and act as a proportionate deterrent which effectively stops people from littering.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Evaluating the progress and effectiveness of the strategy is also acknowledged to be of vital importance. Data and research has been recognised as a cross-cutting theme and comprises an integral and essential part of the other three themes listed above.

"The responses to this consultation will help shape and deliver the final strategy which will be published in 2022. Engagement and consultation with a wide range of stakeholders is a crucial aspect of the new strategy development.”

The consultation runs until March 31.

Visit the website for more information.

