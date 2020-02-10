Falkirk resident fears street’s falling branches could kill someone as high winds continue

As strong winds continue to pummel the Falkirk area a concerned resident fears someone could be injured or even killed by falling branches from trees that line his busy street.

Robert Vickers, of Grangemouth Road, Falkirk, has had his vehicles struck by falling branches twice in the last couple of years – on one occasion his car was written off completely.

He said: “Our service road runs parallel to the main Grangemouth Road and it is lined with very large Poplar trees of a considerable age. In March of 2018, during a period of high winds, my vehicle – which was parked outside my house – was crushed by a large branch from one of these trees and was subsequently written off.

“Then with the recent high winds I found again a large branch had fallen, this time just glancing my car but luckily causing little damage. My concern is the possibility of serious damage and possible injury or loss of life if any of these branches were to come down onto the main road or the service road.

“The council surely must be responsible in some way to ensure the safety of the public in this matter. I know it is certainly of concern to a few of the residents in this street who worry for their homes if these branches were to fall on them.”

A Falkirk Council spokesman said: “The trees in question were inspected on January 31 this year and found to be in an acceptable condition at that time. These trees have also been surveyed on numerous occasions by an external aboricultural consultant.

“The most recent survey was undertaken in April last year and any works recommended in this survey have now been completed. Our next inspection is in August with an intrusive survey due in October 2021.”