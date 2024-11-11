Falkirk Remembrance Sunday parade as the district paid its respects

The parade left from the High Street and made it’s way to the war memorial in Dollar Park.

It bears the names of the 1193 from the area who died in World War One and the 463 who died in the 1939-45 war.

The parade was led by Camelon & District Pipe Band with politicians, dignitaries and representatives of schools, youth organisations, community groups and veterans taking party.

At the war memorial the service was led by the Reverend Robert Allan of Falkirk Trinity Church.

The Two Minute Silence allowed everyone to pay their respects to those who served in the Armed Forces and never came home.

1 . Falkirk Remembrance 2024 The parade makes its way from the High Street to the Dollar Park war memorial. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Falkirk Remembrance 2024 The Falkirk parade was led by Camelon & District Pipe Band. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Falkirk Remembrance 2024 Falkirk's First Citizen, Provost Robert Bissett, was at the head of the parade. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales