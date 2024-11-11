Falkirk Remembrance Sunday parade as the district paid its respects

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 11th Nov 2024, 12:50 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 16:56 BST
The people of Falkirk once again came together on Remembrance Sunday to honour those who had died in two World Wars and other conflicts.

The parade left from the High Street and made it’s way to the war memorial in Dollar Park.

It bears the names of the 1193 from the area who died in World War One and the 463 who died in the 1939-45 war.

The parade was led by Camelon & District Pipe Band with politicians, dignitaries and representatives of schools, youth organisations, community groups and veterans taking party.

At the war memorial the service was led by the Reverend Robert Allan of Falkirk Trinity Church.

The Two Minute Silence allowed everyone to pay their respects to those who served in the Armed Forces and never came home.

The parade makes its way from the High Street to the Dollar Park war memorial.

1. Falkirk Remembrance 2024

The parade makes its way from the High Street to the Dollar Park war memorial. Photo: Michael Gillen

The Falkirk parade was led by Camelon & District Pipe Band.

2. Falkirk Remembrance 2024

The Falkirk parade was led by Camelon & District Pipe Band. Photo: Michael Gillen

Falkirk's First Citizen, Provost Robert Bissett, was at the head of the parade.

3. Falkirk Remembrance 2024

Falkirk's First Citizen, Provost Robert Bissett, was at the head of the parade. Photo: Michael Gillen

Members of the public joined those in the parade for the short service at the cenotaph.

4. Falkirk Remembrance 2024

Members of the public joined those in the parade for the short service at the cenotaph. Photo: Michael Gillen

