Falkirk remembers all those who lost their lives in their workplaces

Falkirk Trades Union Council marked International Workers Memorial Day for the last time in Falkirk town centre on Saturday morning.

A newly-completed monument near the southern edge of the Bellsmeadow next to Callendar Road will be the setting for these occasions in years to come.

Started in the USA in 1970, recognition of International Workers Memorial Day has spread around the world. Its motto, "Remember the dead, fight for the living” sums up its purpose, honouring those who have died as a result of workplace injuries or conditions while campaigning to strengthen health and safety regulation.

The trades union council, composed of delegates from branches of unions affiliated to the Scottish Trades Union Congress, first marked the event in 2007, in the foyer of Falkirk’s municipal buildings where a plaque had been mounted by Falkirk Council in liaison with the STUC.

Some of those attending Saturday's International Workers Memorial Day event at the Falkirk bandstand. Pic: Michael Gillen

When the building was demolished, the event moved to the bandstand at the bottom of the High Street.

It had been planned to have a new monument nearby in Callendar Riggs. But that changed with Falkirk Council’s decision to replace the Callendar Centre with a new civic centre.

The monument was created with support from Historic Environment Scotland where apprentice masons worked on the stone and the engineering department at Forth Valley College in Falkirk, where students created the large globe which sits atop the monument, along with Falkirk Council. Architect Karolina Surmacz, at that time still studying at Glasgow University, created the design.

Speakers at Saturday’s event were Dave Moxham, deputy general secretary of the STUC,; Tam Rafferty, from the Unite the Union branch at Grangemouth refinery; and, Martin Cavanagh, president of the CPS (Public and Commercial Services Union).

Falkirk Trades Union Council chair Mark Paterson listed some of the "disasters” that had taken the lives of local people, the Redding Pit Disaster and Piper Alpha among them.

Dave Moxham spoke of the steady growth in events across Scotland and of the need to maintain campaigns to strengthen health and safety legislation.

“We have to admit protection for workers has improved,” he said. “But each new development brings new risks. New concerns will arise, including a recent rise in the number of women succumbing to asbestos related diseases. That needs investigation.”

Martin Cavanagh spoke of when, working with the Department of Work and Pension handling appeals, the practice of giving people results face-to-face was stopped after a member of staff was stabbed.

Tam Rafferty paid tribute to Scotland’s oil and gas workers. He said: “They have laboured with courage and commitment, from the platforms of the North Sea to the refinery at Grangemouth, one of the country’s most vital industrial hubs.”

He spoke of Piper Alpha, where 167 lives were lost.

“It remains a painful reminder of the consequences of inadequate safety standards and the need for constant vigilance.” he said.

“Today, as we face a new chapter in our industrial history, the transition from fossil fues to renewable energy, we must ensure this is shaped by the values of fairness and justice.”