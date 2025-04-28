Falkirk radio presenter now back home from hospital recovering from brain bleed
Earlier this month mum-of two Lynne Hoggan, who comes from Slamannan, required emergency surgery to place stents in her brain.
The 41-year-old presenter – who has shows on Clyde 1, Forth FM, Tay FM and Northsound 1 – initially started feeling and was taken to hospital where doctors diagnosed the problem.
Now she is back home, Lynne has been going online to share her recovery with fans.
At the end of last week she posted: “Bleed on the brain, two aneurysms, Vasospasms, a stint in intensive care and I’m still going strong. It’s certainly not been an easy ride but I’m here to tell the tale and I am so thankful for every bit of support, every message to check in and every comment to wish me well.
“It’s meant the world to me. I’m out of hospital – blessed to have been taken care of by the amazing staff at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, who saved my life and I still get to be mummy to my two amazing boys and for that I’m forever grateful.
"Yes I am coming out the other end now, but recovery is still quite the journey and there’s some big changes and quite a lot to digest at the moment.
“I have the best family and friends and boss who’ve helped me through the most difficult time of my life. With continued support I’ll take each day as it comes and eventually be back to some normality.”
Lynne admitted she was “absolutely shattered” but was looking forward to getting back on air in the near future.
“I hope to be back on the radio talking about Chinese food and blasting out the tunes again soon,” she said.“
The radio star had been keeping people up to speed with her situation through sister-in-law Rachel Hoggan, from Falkirk.
Earlier in the month she highlighted a fundraising drive for Lynne and said: “She is counting the days until she can return to the radio.”
