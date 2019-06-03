Falkirk Race for Life entries now half price – for limited period

Falkirk folk and their families are being offered a special incentive to sign up for this year’s Race for Life event at Callendar Park on June 23.

For a limited period up until midnight on June 10 anyone who joins the Cancer Research UK event will be entitled to half price entries.

The offer can be applied when entering any Race for Life, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids event.

This year, for the first time, Cancer Research UK is inviting everyone – women, men and children – to join the Race for Life and participants can choose between the popular 5k and 10k events.

By signing up local people can make a real difference in the fight against cancer with all money raised helping scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease, helping save more lives.

Fiona Murray, Cancer Research UK’s Falkirk event manager said: “Our Race for Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. You don’t need to be sporty to take part. You don’t have to train, and you certainly don’t need to compete against anyone else.

“We’re urging mums, dads, nans, grandpas, brothers, sisters, friends and workmates to show their support by joining the Race for Life. It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing – uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.

“We encourage our participants to help raise money in whatever way they like – there are lots of ideas on the Race for Life website - because this allows Cancer Research UK to fund vital research that saves lives.

“This includes clinical trials which give patients in Falkirk access to the latest treatments.”

To enter and take advantage of the half price offer visit www.raceforlife.org and enter the discount code SUMMER50.or call 0300 123 0770.