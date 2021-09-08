The concert will be held in Falkirk Trinity Church at 7:30 pm next Friday, September 17.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We are delighted to announce our first evening concert of the season with Arctic Winds.

"This quintet consists of five talented musicians, all based in Scotland.

Some of the members of the quintet, Arctic Winds.

“Emma Roche plays the Flute, Catherine Earnshaw, Oboe, Rebecca Whitener, Clarinet, Katherine Nagl, Bassoon, and Christine McGinley on the French Horn.

"As well as playing as a group, the musicians all do freelance sessions with the major Scottish Orchestras and enjoy teaching people of all ages and abilities.

“They will be playing three short pieces by Ibert Holst’s Wind Quintet in A flat, op. 14, Three Shanties by Malcolm Arnold, Hungarian Dances by Farkas, and Mississippi 5 by Jim Parker.”

Tickets are available from Falkirk Community Trust at https://www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org/whats-on/classic-music-live-arctic-winds/ or phone 01324 506850.

